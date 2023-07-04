Oyo monarch, Onisanbo of Ogbooroland, congratulates Tinubu, Ribadu

…Seeks support for Nigeria’s new President on policies

…As Oba Adegboye greets Gov Seyi Makinde on governance in state

By Chimezie Godfrey

Exactly days after assuming office as new President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been congratulated on his election and achievements so far.

This was contained in a message handed to the press by the Onisanbo of Ogbooro Land, Oke Ogun, Oyo State, Oba (Engr) Kazeem Adio Adegboye, from his throne of majesty on Tuesday July 4, 2023.

The king, who also congratulated Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, thanked Tinubu for knowing how, where to start his new government and what to do to get the nation’s machinery lubricated for action.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence is one that I know happened by act of God and, as traditional rulers who are the closest to the people, we have a duty to give the right direction at our various traditional communities of royalty towards generating unalloyed loyalty and constructive support that the President requires to lead us into success.

“I also congratulate my good friend, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on his appointment as National Security Adviser to the President. His pedigree as great son of a great former prominent figure in Nigeria tells one thing about him and, to tell you the more, Nuhu’s excellent performance as first Nigeria’s Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) still remains in our memory and cannot be wished away in a hurry.

“It is from this background that I have confidence that he will do well to properly and adequately advise President Tinubu in the right direction that, working in harmony with the security chiefs, will give the country the enduring peace that it requires to forge ahead in its developmental plans,” the king said.

The Onisambo also congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, saying, “Your Excellency started another tenure of four years 34 days ago. You have the assurance of my throne that people of Ogbooro Kingdom in Oke Ogun will stand with you in prayers and accord you the moral support that a governor needs to succeed from our end. Wishing you a very successful administration,” he said.

