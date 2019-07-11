Oyo: Makinde appoints Deputy Chief of Staff

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Mr.Olawale Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.
Mr. Mogbonjubola, is an architect by training and principal partner of Cadarch Limited.
He attended the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and has over fifteen years of cognate experience in architecture.
His working career had seen him enlist clients like Airtel Nigeria, UBA Group, First City Monument Bank, Diya Fatimilehin & Co, Federal Housing Authority, amongst others.
Also, keen about human capital development, Mogbonjubola iscurrently an Executive Director with Trèvo LLC, an organization with thousands of business partners.
