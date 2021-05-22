Mr Isiaka Olagunju, Chairman, Oyo State Electoral Independent Commission (OYSIEC), has announced the extension of voting in the ongoing local government election across Oyo state from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.

Olagunju told newsmen while monitoring the election across Ibadan metropolis on Saturday that the heavy downpour in the early hours of the morning had delayed the start of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was initially scheduled to hold from 8.00a.m. to 3.00p.m.

The OYSIEC boss said the extension was imperative considering some hitches experienced in the early hours of the election day.

Olagunju charged the electorates to come out en masse and vote for the candidates of their choices. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

