Oyo LG election mockery of democracy – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the outcome of Saturday’s local government elections in the state as a mockery of democracy.

APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Olawale Sadare, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan, said that the election was ‘a script poorly written and poorly executed.

NAN reports that the results of the election announced by the Chairman of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Isiaka Olagunju, had indicated that PDP won the chairmanship and councillorship in all the 33 local governments in the state.

But, Sadare said it was regrettable that OYSIEC had made itself available for such manipulations.

While rating the election, Sadare said that it fell below standard and lacked any semblance of a real election.

He said that the state government just wasted the state resources and people’s time.

“As a party, we have done our part; the ball is now in the court of public opinion.

“I believe the general public will not want the situation to remain like this, in the interest of our state,” he said.

Sadare said that APC stakeholders would meet before the end of the week to review the exercise.

“Leaders in the APC in the state will soon meet to deliberate and take collective stand on the election.

“Whatever decisions we arrive at will be made available to the public,” he said.

NAN reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde, while commenting on the elections on Saturday, had said the security report about the elections had been excellent, indicating that it was violence-free.

He noted that his administration had successfully eradicated caretaker administration at the local government level, which had made people not to have a say in who should govern them.

The governor also urged people who might notice any untoward activity to report to relevant authorities for redress. (NAN)

By Olatunde Ajayi