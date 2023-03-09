Oyo: Ladoja political dynasty endorses Folarin for governor

By Akeem Abas

The political dynasty of former Gov. Rashidi Ladoja has endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Teslim Folarin, in Oyo state.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Biodun Latinwo, and Secretary, Tolani Adigun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group, operating under the aegies of Ladoja Idera De Leaders and Stakeholders, issued the statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The group said that it took the decision after considering Folarin’s track record as an astute politician and experienced public servant.

It said Folarin had shown over time that he does not have a vaulting ambition, having made sacrifices for the political stability of the state.

“In our analysis before arriving at a choice of candidate to support outside the PDP, we looked at critical variables, comparing the present and future of our dear state.

“He is the most qualified of all the candidates, based on cognate experience as the Governor of Oyo State,” it said.

The group said that Folarin has built and maintained social bridges as well as networks of lasting friendships across every constituency in Oyo State.

According to the group, he has eternal relationships with all regions of Oyo State. “We willingly endorse and adopt Sen Teslim Folarin.” (NAN)