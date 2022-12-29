Oyo killing: PDP demands justice, fingers opposition party

By David Adeoye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has called on security agencies to ensure that the killers of Mudashiru Baraka, a grassroots mobiliser of the party in Oyo Town, were nabbed and brought to justice.

Baraka was allegedly matcheted by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday after a heated argument at his parents’ family compound.

Mr Akeem Olatunji, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, said in a statement that the deceased was murdered in the early hour of Wednesday.

Olatunji said that the matter had already been reported at the Durbar Police Station in Oyo.

He accused the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring a “killer-squard” to assassinate PDP members.

Olatunji appealed to the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, to bring the culprits of the dastardly acts to justice expeditiously.

“It would be recalled that the ruling PDP in the state recently raised alarm, after series of such security alert over replacement of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s billboard banner with that of the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the APC.

“The Oyo Central Senatorial candidate of PDP, Chief Oyebisi Ilaka’s campaign organisation also raised similar alarm two weeks ago when the billboard belonging to Chief Ilaka was deliberately obstructed from public views.

“However, the late Baraka, from Ward Four, Tengba, Oyo East Local Government, had gone to his family house in the spirit of the Yuletide to celebrate with his parents on Wednesday morning.

“Witnesses at the scene of the incident said the deceased was waylaid and threatened by notorious thugs who are APC supporters, after which the deceased reported the threats to Operation Burst in the area.

“The security personnel of Operation Burst were said to have accompanied the deceased back to his family house to effect necessary security action, but the assailants have absconded.

“The assailants, however, returned more viciously and aggressively to the family house of the deceased

after the personnel of Operation Burst had departed the area and murdered him in cold blood,” Olatunji said.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in the state said that nine suspects had been arrested in collection with the alleged murder of the PDP grassroots mobiliser in Oyo Town.

SP. Adewale Osifeso, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, had confirmed the arrest to NAN in Ibadan, on Thursday.

Osifeso said that the suspects, including a female, were apprehended in connection with the murder case.

According to him, the case is currently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Osifeso said that preliminary investigation had it that the deceased was attacked by suspected hoodlums the deceased had earlier engaged in an heated argument.

“There was an unfortunate case of random violence that led to the death of one Hakeem Mudashiru, 40 years, as reported by his father, one Jimoh Agala, at Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo State on Wednesday at about 1.35 p.m,” he said.

Osifeso said that police operatives had been deployed to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The police spokesperson said that updates would be provided accordingly on the matter. (NAN)