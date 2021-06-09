The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has called for immediate arrest of the perpetrators of last Saturday’s killings and destruction of property in Igangan community in Ibarapa North Local Government area of the state.

The union, in a statement by its Chairman, Mr Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Mr Sola Oladapo, on Tuesday in Ibadan, said the killing was inhuman, cruel and barbaric.

Babalola and Oladapo called on the security agencies and other paramilitary outfits in the state to be more proactive in curtailing such attacks in the future.

They said that the heinous crimes would have been avoided, if the relevant authorities acted on time on the intelligence information at their disposals.

The union leaders called on both the Federal and State Governments to put in place adequate measures aimed at forestalling the ugly trend in the future.

According to them, our citizens are now living in palpable fear with the daily spike in bloodletting across the land.

They sympathised with victims of the dastardly act, calling on the government to ensure that they were adequately compensated for their losses.

The leadership called for convocation of security summit in the state aimed at finding lasting solution to the ugly trend.

They also called on relevant authorities to be more alive to their responsibilities of ensuring safety of lives and property of the people. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

