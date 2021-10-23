Oyo Jailbreak: Some fleeing inmates arrested, others return voluntarily-Official

By Idris Ibrahim

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on Saturday disclosed that some of the fleeing inmates of Agbolongo correctional facility prison break in Oyo State have been arrested.

Mr. Aregbesola said some of the awaiting trial inmates who escaped during the attack have returned voluntarily as he urged other fleeing inmates to turn themselves in.

This was made known Saturday in a statement issued by Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior.

“Security agencies are on the trail of the escaped inmates, while a joint security services manhunt has been launched immediately for the apprehension of the assailants.”

“This has led to the capture of some of the inmates while others returned voluntarily. However, those who are on the run are advised to turn themselves in, as escape from lawful custody is a serious offense. The full weight of the law will be brought on them when arrested,” the minister said.

On Friday night, unknown gunmen attacked the awaiting trial section of the Agbolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo. The assailants set all the prisoners free shortly after the attack.

It was gathered that armed squad unit members of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.

“The attackers subsequently used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched,” statement from Ministry of Interior revealed.

The statement further revealed that the Minister of Interior has been briefed on the attack. “He is monitoring the situation”.

“He has assured members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control. He also requires members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in and around the vicinity to the nearest security post around them,” the minister’s media aide noted.

Newsdiaryonline could not independently verify the number of fleeing inmates arrested as at the time of filing in this report.

