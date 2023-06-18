Oyo group applauds Tinubu over Adedeji’s appointment

By Akeem Abas

A political group in Oyo State, Koseleri 2015, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji as his Special Adviser on Revenue.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday, jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Adisa Olarinre and Secretary, Mr Soji Ojoawo.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Koseleri 2015 group, comprises of 33 local Government Chairmen who served during the first term of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

The president had on Thursday announced Adedeji as one of his eight Special Advisers.

NAN reports that Adedeji was a former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo state and immediate past Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

The group expressed joy over Adedeji’s appointment, describing it as ‘right peg in the right hole’.

The statement expressed confidence that Adedeji would deliver on the mandate of Mr president, adding that it was a signal of better things to come for Nigeria.

The group of grassroot administrators expressed confidence in capacity of Adedeji, as a vibrant, seasoned and experienced administrator, to deliver on his mandate.

It said as a commissioner in the state under Ajimobi, Adedeji performed excellently well, which singled him out of the pack.

The group commended the president for appointing individuals with proven track records as his advisers, saying he had demonstrated his passion and commitment towards taking Nigeria to greater heights.

Among the members of the group are Ladi Oluokun, Wasiu Olatunbosun, Ope Salami, Niyi Olabiyi, Atanda Adelore, Abodunrin Alatise, Taoreed Adeleke, Akinyemi Akinlabi, Idris Lapade and Mr Najeem Abass.(NAN)

