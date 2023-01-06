Oyo Govt warns new Education Secretaries against abuse of office

By Ibukun Emiola

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYO SUBEB), has advised the newly inaugurated Education Secretaries not to abuse their privileges of office.

Adeniran gave the advise on Friday while inaugurating the Education Secretaries across the 33 Local Government areas of the state in Ibadan.

Adeniran implored them to improve the quality of education in their localities and reduce the numbers of out-of-school children.

He commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for deeming it fit to appoint the new Education Secretaries in all the 33 Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities (LGUBEA) in the state.

Adeniran warned that there would be sanctions for any form of abuse.

According to him, the State Universal Basic Education Board has a very strong solid foundation for the new Education Secretaries in the areas of infrastructure development, manpower upliftment of both teaching and non-teaching staff.

He said the board had raised the bar for learning process for both formal and non-formal leather corners, learners and training of teachers and ensuring well-orchestrated primary school administration.

Adeniran, also urged all the Education Secretaries to be “high fliers” in subject content mastery, knowledge and skills that would guarantee prudence, accountability and transparency in their new appointments.

“You, as Education Secretaries, are now well positioned to build on the existing foundation and even, add value where it is necessary,” he said.

Adeniran admonished them to work hard for the success of the education sector with their new appointments.

“So that, at the end of it all, your names will be written in gold among those that have immensely contributed to the success of this administration,” he said.

Adeniran said he was convinced that their appointment was in recognition of their capacity, capability and contributions over the years to the development of education in the state.

“With you, a new era of primary school administration and leadership has, once again, been ushered in.

“In addition, you are expected to work very hard at your jurisdiction to complement the efforts of the State Universal Basic Education Board in particular and Universal Basic Education Commission in general,” he said.

The executive chairman urged them to buckle up for the few challenges they might be facing.

Adeniran urged them to deal with the challenges accordingly, in line with the dictum that “there are no insurmountable challenges”.

The chairman urged them to take charge of the general administration of the LGUBEA and ensure effective monitoring of schools’ activities within the LGUBEA.

He, however, called for strict compliance with the rules of engagement, so that the whole system would be run as envisioned for the benefit of the state and pupils and learners who were supposed to be the future leaders.

“You are expected to exercise strict caution when making decisions and always seek clearance and advice from the Board on grey areas to avoid making mistakes and mistakes that could be costly while running your office,” Adeniran said.

Earlier, a member of the board, Mr Akeem Oladeji, said that their appointment was a deliberate action and a clarion call to join the present enviable train of education administration.

Oladeji said that they should work in tandem with the four cardinal agenda and focus of the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration, including education.

Also, a part-time member of the board, Mrs Folasade Ajala, urged the education secretaries to be focussed, dedicated and loyal to the current administration that considered them worthy.

Commenting, Mr Raji Oladimeji, the State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, assured the board and the new secretaries of the union’s support and cooperation.

Oladimeji also congratulated the new Education Secretaries on their well-deserved appointments.

Responding, on behalf of others, Mrs Morenike Adeniran, Education Secretary, Ibadan South-West Local Government, thanked the governor for the rare opportunity and deeming it fit to appoint them.

Adeniran also appreciated the SUBEB chairman for turning the tides of the commission with the new development. (NAN)