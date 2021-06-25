Oyo Govt trains management staff of state-owned tertiary institutions

The Oyo State Government says it has trained the management staff of the state-owned tertiary institutions to enhance the provision of quality education to its citizens.

Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made this known in Ibadan at a seminar held for the Governing Council members and management staff of Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions.

Olaleye reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide access to quality education for all citizens.

“The present administration in Oyo State under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde is fully committed to the provision of qualitative education in the state.

“We know education is the bedrock of development, so we are putting our best into it,” Olaleye said.

He pointed that the state government was prepared to prioritise economic growth and global competitiveness through qualitative education in the tertiary institutions.

“The goal of tertiary education include: advancing economic growth and global competitiveness through provision of accessible, relevant, and highly qualitative education in our tertiary institutions.

“And to constantly attract developing and graduating competent, knowledgeable and talented individuals.

“The present government remains focussed on providing qualitative education at all levels in spite of the economic crunch currently being witnessed in Nigeria,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government was aware of the unique place tertiary institutions occupy in the overall bid to develop human and non-human resources.

“Without mincing words, I will like to reiterate that investment in human capital development is the best and most rewarding in life.

“It is also worthy of note that no amount of money spent on education is wasted.

“Education is and remains the best legacy and the only bedrock for the development of any nation,” the commissioner said.

He urged stakeholders in the education sector to move with the current trends in a deliberate effort to achieve the goal of quality education delivery.

Olaleye called for a more robust relationship among the governing council members and managements of all the tertiary institutions.

He said this was to sustain peaceful cooperation that would enable the actualisation of their mandate. (NAN)

