Oyo Govt trains management staff of state-owned tertiary institutions

 The Oyo State Government says it has trained the management staff of the state-owned institutions to enhance the provision of education to its citizens.

Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, state Commissioner Education, Science and Technology, made this known Ibadan at a seminar held the Governing Council members and management staff of Oyo State-owned institutions.

Olaleye reiterated the state government’s provide access to education all citizens.

“The present administration Oyo State under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde is fully committed to the provision of qualitative education the state.

“We know education is the bedrock of development, so we are putting our into it,” Olaleye said.

He pointed that the state government was prepared to prioritise economic growth and global competitiveness through qualitative education the institutions.

“The goal of tertiary education include: advancing economic growth and global competitiveness through provision of accessible, relevant, and highly qualitative education in our tertiary institutions.

“And to constantly attract and graduating competent, knowledgeable and talented individuals.

“The present government remains focussed on providing qualitative education at all levels in spite of the economic crunch currently being witnessed in Nigeria,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government was aware of the unique place tertiary institutions occupy in the overall bid to develop human and non-human resources.

“Without mincing words, I will like to reiterate that investment in human capital development is the and most rewarding in life.

“It is also worthy of note that amount of money spent on education is wasted.

“Education is and remains the and the only bedrock the development of any nation,” the commissioner said.

He urged stakeholders in the education sector to move with the current trends in a deliberate effort to achieve the goal of education delivery.

Olaleye called for a more robust relationship among the governing council members and managements of all the tertiary institutions.

He said this was to sustain peaceful cooperation that would enable the actualisation of their mandate. (NAN)

