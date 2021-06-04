Oyo govt. to tap tourism potentials of Ikere Gorge Dam -Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed determination to explore tourism potentials in the state its economicdevelopment.Makinde made the pledge when he led top functionaries of his government on an inspection tour to Ikere Gorge Dam at the outskirt of Iseyin town on Thursday.Addressing newsmen at the site, Makinde said his government was targeting the tourism potentials of the Gorge Dam, saying its potentials was not limited to electricity generation alone.“We are also looking at tourism potentials, actually that’ the meat us, may be our own Sun-City resort, like the one in South and we will work it.”

Makinde stated.He also noted that water from the dam could be used irrigation supply to a treatment facility in Iseyin the use of the public; “all these opportunities can be utilised apart from using it electricity generation.”The governor, however, noted that the 28km road that connected Iseyin town and the Ikere Gorge Dam was in a deplorable condition but promised to fix it soonest.“ road linking Iseyin is about 28km and took us over one hour to reach here, we are going to fix the road so as to attract tourism investors here,” he promised.He lamented  the neglect of the Gorge Dam, noting that almost all the facilities installed since 1984, apart from the civil structure, had  been wasted.“

Im not satisfied what I have seen here, it’ mere wasting of Nigeria’ but whatever we can do  to savage it as Oyo State, we will make a move.”

Among the governor’ entourage were his deputy,  Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, the Secretary to the State Government,  Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, Head of Service    Mrs Amidat Agboola, Speaker of the State House of Assembly,  Mr Debo Ogundoyin and all the commissioners.The News Agency of Nigeria () recalls that the  Ikere Gorge Dam was initiated by the Military Regine of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo and became functional during the administration of late Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1983.()

