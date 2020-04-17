Oyo govt. to start radio lessons for primary school pupils

The Oyo State Government says it is set to start airing of lessons in English Language and Mathematics for primary school pupils on radio across the State.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), said this was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to reduce the negative impact of schools’ closure as a result of the COVID-19 on pupils.

Adeniran said these in a statement in Ibadan on Friday, signed by Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information.

He said that there would be a broadcast of the interactive radio instruction initiative tagged ‘OyoSUBEB Learning-on-air’ on Oluyole 98.5 f.m, while a simulcast would be aired on Oke-Ogun 96.3 f.m and Ajilete 92.1 f.m.

According to him, the programme, which covers Basic 1 to 6, is part of the strategic efforts of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration to keep pupils busy in the sit-at-home period.

“The programme is designed to start with the teaching of English language and Mathematics, while we may include other subjects subsequently.

“The programme would be on air from Monday, April 20, 2020 and would run daily except on Sundays,” he said.

According to the Board schedule, the lessons will be on air twice daily from Monday to Saturday: on Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m and 4.05 p.m, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Adeniran said that on Fridays, the programme would be broadcast at 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., while on Saturdays pupils would enjoy the highly interactive programme at 12 noon and 5:00 p.m.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards pay rapt attention to the educational programme and participate actively in the learning process.

Recall that the Oyo state government shut schools in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)