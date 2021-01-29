Oyo Govt. to enforce sanitation restriction order on Saturday

The Oyo State Government, will on Saturday enforce the restriction order between 6am and 9 am during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. The Oyo State Government, will on Saturday enforce the restriction order between 6am and 9 am during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday, by the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Idowu Oyeleke.

According to the statement; vehicular and human movements except for those on essential duties will be restricted during the period.