Oyo Govt. to boost tourism, identifies 167 sites to get attention – Commissioner

Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, has said the government was intensifying efforts to boost the tourism sector in the state.

Olatunbosun made this known at maiden the edition of the Iyake Festival, held at Ado-Awaye, in Iseyin Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

A statement issued in Ibadan quotes the commissioner as saying that 167 tourist sites had been identified in the state, which would soon receive attention from the government.

Olatubosun said that all the sites discovered would soon be exhibited.

He added that his ministry had embarked on the initiative to encourage tourism as an alternative means of revenue generation.

The commissioner said that the Ado-Awaye suspended Lake and Idere Hill were two of the most visited tourist sites in the state.

He said that in view of this, the state government had resolved to look into the sector.

“We will not rest on our oars until we ensure our tourism potentials are showcased for the world to see,’’ Olatubosun said.

The commissioner, who maintained that the state government has been encouraging investors, said that a public private partnership plan would help in the development of the tourism sector.

He advised potential investors to come forward as the state government was ready to collaborate with them in promoting the tourism sector in the state.

The traditional ruler of Ado-Awaye, Oba Olugbile Folakanmi, during the event thanked the government for the support in promoting the Iyake festival. (NAN)

