Oyo govt tasks civil servants on effective service delivery

Oyo State Government on Monday charged civil servants in the state workforce to put in their best to achieve effective service delivery.

The Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Alhaji Siju Lawal, gave the charge, in his keynote address while declaring open a one-day sensitisation workshop, on effective service delivery and attitudinal change for secretarial assistants.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was held at the Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre, State Secretariat, Ibadan.Lawal noted that employees’ attitudes and conducts at work were concomitant to organisational productivity and progress.

He acknowledged secretaries as frontline managers, saying their productivity could make or mar the performance of their bosses.The commissioner said that the ministry decided to organise the workshop, having observed series of unethical attitudes of some secretarial assistants.

He listed some of the unethical attitudes, as sheer negligence of duties, nonchalant attitude to work, lobbying for preferential postings and poor quality delivery of services.Lawal said the workshop would avail them the opportunity to jointly diagnose the underlying factors behind the unethical conducts and proffer appropriate solutions.He urged the participants to make the best use of knowledge gained during the training.

He also charged them to always strive to be the best in the course of discharging their duties to sustain the catalytic movement of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration.NAN reports that 50 participants were drawn from various state ministries and agencies for the the workshop.(NAN)

