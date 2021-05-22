Oyo govt. restricts movement over council polls

The Oyo state government has announced the restriction of movement of and goods between 6am and 3pm on .

This is contained statement on Friday in Ibadan by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

Adeosun said the restriction would voters in the 33 local government areas of the state to participate freely in the May 22 local government elections.

She said the restriction would also the Oyo State Independent Electoral (OYSIEC) officials conduct the exercise unhindered.

She directed all registered voters in the state to freely participate in the and remain law abiding.

The SSG further stated that the period of the restriction, security would stop unauthorised movements in all parts of the state.

“Only on duties will be exempted from the restriction order.

“The public is hereby advised to observe the restriction order to avoid any form of brushes with security .

“Indigenes and residents of the state are as well enjoined to go out to cast their in line with prescribed guidelines of OYSIEC,” she said.(NAN)

