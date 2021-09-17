Oyo Govt resolves bottlenecks impeding implementation of BESDA

 The Oyo says it has resolved all teething challenges impeding the smooth of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) in the state.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB), made this known on Friday in Ibadan.

Adeniran spoke at a meeting with the BESDA Committee in Ibadan.

He said the was set to commence BESDA fully, as all hurdles militating against the full implementation had been cleared government.

Adediran said: “The Oyo ’s determined efforts to ensure reduction in the rate of out-of-school children in the brought the dream to fruition.

“The project, which is an initiative of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), is aimed at complementing the immense efforts of Gov. Seyi Makinde-led to address the menace of out-of-school children.”

He commended the present in the for investing more than 21 per cent of the ’s annual budget in the education sector.

The chairman added that this had ensured effective teaching and learning in schools, particularly at the foundation level which was key to societal development.

Adediran pledging, on behalf of BESDA Implementation Committee, to comply with the Action of the project, acknowledged the huge support received UBEC management team in release of the sum.

He, therefore, urged members of the implementation team to commit themselves to the programme.

The chairman said that there were no excuses for any member of the committee not to be committed to the UBEC/World Bank Assisted project.

at the meeting, the BESDA Consultant in Oyo State, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, said she would deploy her wealth of experience in the implementation of the programme in the state.

In their separate remarks, Mrs Aderonke Adedayo, the Special Adviser on Intervention Funds and Portfolio Coordinator, World Bank Projects, and the Senior Special Assistant on BESDA, Mr Sunday Adeyanju, pledged their supports to full implementation of the programme.

They pledged their commitment to reduce the rate of out-of-school children in the state, declaring that improving the standard of education was part of the priorities of the present administration. (NAN)

