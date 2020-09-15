Oyo govt releases calendar for school resumption 

Share the news













The Oyo State government, on Monday, announced September 21, 2020 as the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic session for primary and secondary schools in the state.

It will be recalled that the new calendar was approved on July 21 at a meeting of the State Executive Council, to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected educational activities around the world.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, indicated that the first term of the new academic calendar will run between September 21 and December 18, 2020.

The statement added that the second term of the academic session is expected to run from January 11 to April 9, 2021, while the third term will run between May 3 and July 30, 2021.

The commissioner said: “The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins all stakeholders and members of the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.”