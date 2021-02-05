Oyo govt. re-jigs ‘Hall of Shame Initiative’ to prevent COVID-19 protocols’ violation

Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, Chairperson, Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment Committee, says the state has re-jigged its ‘COVID-19 Hall of Shame Initiative’ to ensure compliance with the disease’s protocols and guidelines.

Adeyemo, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Friday, said that the initiative would be more relevant now than ever, particularly with the second wave of COVID-19.

She said that as the first state to initiate the COVID-19 hall of shame initiative, Oyo had, once again, provided leadership for others in the fight against coronavirus.

“On Aug. 13, 2020, Oyo State government commenced the “COVID-19 Hall of Shame Initiative to name and shame violators of COVID-19 guidelines, serve as deterrent and a means to engage citizens to comply with the safety protocols.

“Through the state COVID-19 decontamination and containment committee, this novel concept is being implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus and to encourage citizens to be responsible and accountable.

“The naming and shaming initiative was implemented, using the cutting-edge technology of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS),” she said.

According to her, this will help to ensure accurate reporting in real-time of compliance or non-compliance by citizens and provide accurate information that will ensure precise and appropriate actions by government’s response agencies.

“Leveraging on GIS, the COVID-19 Compliance Reporter App was launched to allow citizens take pictures and report compliance or outrageous COVID-19 contraventions.

“The contraventions include: overloading of vehicles, crowded ATM points, banks, markets, supermarkets and any lack of social distancing in public gatherings.

“This information is then publicly displayed to name and shame perpetrators on Oyo State COVID-19 Control website, social media and regular television and radio media platforms.

“The state recorded tremendous results as a result of this initiative, with an obvious increase in compliance and reduction in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases,” she said.

Adeyemo further noted that the work of the committee was also to contain the spread of COVID-19, adding that the most effective way of achieving was to educate and encourage residents to act responsibly to stop the spread.

“We want to sensitise and challenge people to be responsible for their lives and those of others by complying with the COVID-19 protocols. This message is more relevant now than ever, with the second wave of COVID-19,” she said.

Also, Mr David Afolayan, a GIS expert and member of the decontamination committee, said upon the commencement of the initiative, many citizens had made it their priorities to report contraventions of COVID-19 protocols in public places.

He urged people not to relent in observing these protocols, particularly with the appearance of the second wave of COVID-19.

Afolayan, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of GIS KONSULT, Ibadan, said leveraging on technology at this time was crucial for effective planning and as a response to a pandemic of this magnitude.

“Hundreds of citizens have utilised the COVID-19 Compliance Reporter App to send in pictures and report contraventions and compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols till date.

“We want to see more of this. We hope that the initiative will continue to encourage residents to act responsibly by using face masks and adhering to other guidelines that will help stop the spread of coronavirus in our state,” he said. (NAN)