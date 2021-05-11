Oyo govt promises to pay salaries, allowances of sacked LG Chairmen, councillors

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Oyo State Government will comply with the Supreme Court judgment which ordered the state to pay the salaries and allowances of the sacked chairmen and councillors of government councils in the state.This is contained in a statement in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 7 , the Apex court described the dissolution of governments in Oyo and their replacement with caretaker committees as illegal.Justice Adamu Jauro, who delivered the unanimous judgment of the apex court, ordered that all entitlements owed to the sacked chairpersons from the date of their unlawful sack to the date they were to vacate office, should be paid to them.

The judge also awarded a cost of N20 million and asked the Attorney-General of Oyo State to file an affidavit of compliance Aug. 7.Gov. Makinde said:”the state government will comply with the order of the apex court, once the details of the judgment are made available.“The government has shown its commitment to pay the dissolved chairmen and councillors as far back as February 2020.“The negotiation team, pursuant to the out-of-court order of the Oyo State High Court, offered the chairmen and councillors the same condition which the Supreme Court just affirmed.”NAN reports that Makinde, in 2019 sacked chairmen and councillors packing shortly he assumed office.The sacked government

chairpersons led by Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye approached the Oyo State High Court to declare their removal from office as illegal.The case proceeded to the which ruled in favour of the governor, which caused the to appeal to the apex court. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,