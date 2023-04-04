Oyo Govt places abatement notice on industries, homes without waste bins

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Oyo State Waste Management Task Force says it has begun placement of abatement notices on homes, premises of companies and industries without waste bins across the state.

The Chairman, State Waste Management Task Force, Mrs Aderonke Adedayo, made this known on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Adedayo emphasised the importance of waste bins in companies and homes to promote a clean and healthy environment.

She said that the recent move was part of the state government’s measures aimed at ensuring proper waste management and environmental hygiene in the state.

Adedayo said that the bins would help to prevent littering and indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

She called on landlords and property owners to provide waste bins for their properties and ensure compliance with the waste management laws in the state.

“The task force will ensure proper waste management in the state, because it is very crucial to the wellbeing of residents.

“The use of waste bins is a must in Oyo State, as this will help us prevent the spread of diseases,’’ Adedayo said.

She added that the sanctions embedded in the waste management laws for not having waste bins, would be rigorously applied.

Also, the Managing Director, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Mr Adey Adewuyi, said that the state government would commence placement of abatement notice on residential properties by April 17.

Adewuyi said that placement of the notices on business and residential properties “is in lieu of the forthcoming enforcement of the use of waste bins by businesses and residents across the state”.

He said that the Mottainai would work with relevant agencies such as the task force and environmental officers to ensure compliance.

The managing director urged the residents to embrace the use of waste bins and make it a habit to dispose their waste in a responsible manner.

He said: “We are working tirelessly to ensure a cleaner Oyo State. Mottainai is working with the Oyo State Environmental Task Force and other relevant agencies, to ensure a cleaner Oyo State.

“They will also help in enforcement of the use of waste bins across the state.

“Recall that we have sensitised community leaders, market leaders and other relevant agencies in the state to ensure compliance with the policy.’’ (NAN)