Oyo Govt., Mottainai to train 100 youths on geographic information system







…Launches innovative sustainable smart city By Chimezie Godfrey The Oyo State Waste Management Consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd., has announced plans to train 100 talented youths, as Geographic Information System (GIS) experts. The training, according to a statement by the Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Oluwaseun Fasuhanmi is a bold step towards Mottainai’s urban transformation, technological advancement and its Sustainable Smart City Waste Management. Ms. Fasuhanmi said that this collaborative effort with the Oyo State Government signifies the company’s shared commitment to address urban challenges through technology-driven solutions by creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

This groundbreaking initiative, she said, aims to harness the energy, creativity, and innovation of young minds to re-shape the future of Oyo and propel it into the realm of contemporaneity and sustainability. According to Fasuhanmi, the Sustainable Smart City Waste Management training programme will cover comprehensive GIS techniques, applications, and hands-on experience to ensure that the youths become proficient in the use of Geospatial techniques and data analytics.

This will enable them to provide essential support to the Waste Management sector, especially efficient in service delivery, improved waste collection routes, identifying critical areas for waste disposal, and implementing sustainable waste management practices. She added that the engagement aligns with the vision of OMITUNTUN 2.0. as Oyo embraces digital innovations to enhance the quality of life for its residents. While harnessing the potential of Oyo State’s young population, the training aims to create a vibrant ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

“The youth of today possess a remarkable capacity for innovation and adaptability. By involving them in shaping our future, we are not only creating opportunities for personal growth but also infusing into the state by tapping into the fresh perspectives and inventive ideas that young individuals bring to the table as well as dynamic ideas that will drive positive change”, she said. “Harnessing the power of GIS technology, we aim to streamline waste management processes, reduce environmental impacts, and pave the way for a greener future in Oyo State”. “We are thrilled to embark on this journey towards a smarter and more sustainable Oyo state,” said Ms Oluwaseun Fasuhanmi. Fasuhanmi added that through the initiative, the selected youth will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, spanning from improving transportation systems and waste management to enhancing public services and urban planning.

This hands-on experience will provide them with invaluable skills, mentorship, and exposure to cutting-edge technologies, positioning them as agents of change in this transformation journey. “We encourage interested individuals between the ages of (18- 35) to apply for this transformative opportunity. Through this initiative, we hope to contribute to Oyo State’s economic growth, job creation, and environmental stewardship”.

All qualified candidates can log in to: http://bit.ly/GIS-Specialists to apply. The application closes on the 30th September 2023.

