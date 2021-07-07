Oyo govt. dissolves state National Youth council exco — Gov’s aide

The Oyo State Government has dissolved the State executive committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for flouting the NYCN Bye-Law 2018, as amended.

“Numerous petitions had been submitted to the Ministry of Youths and Sports and the Youth Agency regarding the questionable process of constituting the congress planning committee and electoral committee.

“Another reason is the unwarranted elongation of the tenure of office by the dissolved state executive committee, as the tenure ought to have ended since April 2021,” Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa, the Special Assistant on Youth and Sports to Gov Seyi Makinde, said on Tuesday.

In a statement he personally signed and issued in Ibadan, Bolarinwa said that the dissolution also affected all ad hoc committees set up by the dissolved executive Committee.

He maintained that the government’s action was in line with the provisions of the Bye-Law of the NYCN 2018, as amended. (NAN)

