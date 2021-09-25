Oyo Govt. begins activities to mark 61st Independence anniversary

Oyo State Government says it has lined-up activities for the commemoration of the 61st Independence anniversary of the country.



The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Oludele Oyadeyi, made this known in a statement on Saturday, in Ibadan.



According to Oyadeji, the state government has concluded all arrangements to organise match past for primary and secondary school students, voluntary organisations, military and para-military agencies.



He said Gov. Seyi Makinde was billed to take the match past salute during the celebration on Oct. 1, at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba – Ibadan.



Other highlights of the programme. he said, included cycling, cultural displays by the Oyo State Cultural Troupe and the Cultural Group of the Bishop Philips Academy Secondary School, Ibadan.



Oyadeyi stated that the theme of the 61st Independence celebration is “Impact of Insecurity on the Economic Development of our Nation”.



According to him, the celebration is an ideal platform for national integration, hence the day is celebrated in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



The permanent secretary revealed that the deputy governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, on Friday, led some government functionaries to Oja-Oba Central Mosque, for a Jumat Service in commemoration of the 61st independence.



“Similarly, a special thanking service will hold on Sunday, at the Cathedral of St. Peters, Aremo, Ibadan.



“The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun will lead Christians, political office holders and top government functionaries for the church service.



“In furtherance of the commitment of the state government to commemorate the Independence day; Quiz and essay competition will be organised at the conference room of the Ministry of Education, Secretariat, Agodi on Wednesday, Sept. 29.



“An independence walk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30, this mild physical exercise will involve political office holders, top government functionaries and all planning committee members in Oyo state,” Oyadeyi said.



The permanent secretary assured the people of the state that adequate security would be provided for the children and participants at the event.



He solicited the cooperation of parents and guardians to make their children and wards available for all the lined up activities for the week-long celebration.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...