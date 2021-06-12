Oyo Govt assures residents of peace, security

The Oyo State Government on Saturday allayed the residents’ fear of insecurity as a result of a planned nationwide protest scheduled to coincide with the nation’s June 12 Democracy Day.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Seyi Makinde, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that security agencies had made adequate arrangements to secure lives and property across the state.

Adisa said the state government would not tolerate anyone creating undue tension, noting that while some businesses did not open, there was peace in Ibadan and other towns in the state.

He, however, expressed optimism that businesses would gradually open when people see nothing unpleasant happening.

Adisa, thereafter, warned hoodlums and people with criminal tendencies to stay away from the state.Meanwhile, observations by NAN correspondents within Ibadan at about 2.00 p.m., indicated that normalcy had since returned to the town.

It was gathered that business activities, which initially dragged in the morning due to fear of the unknown, had started picking up, especially in places like Orita-Challenge, Ring Road and Mokola areas.

Also, human and vehicular movements had improved, unlike the situation in the morning.

Meanwhile, business activities crawled in Oyo Town, Oyo State, as residents stayed indoors due to fear of the planned protest.NAN Correspondent, who visited some places within the ancient town at about 7:00 a.m., observed very light human and vehicular movements.

At Owode area, the commercial centre of the town, most shops were locked, while some security operatives, made up of the police and Amotekun corps, were seen manning the Owode junction.

The presence of some security personnel was observed at the Akesan New Market, which was recently commissioned by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Though, the Dan Zaria Market did not open, while only a few filling stations opened for the day’s business.

NAN reports that the Alaafin’s palace area was peaceful, just as we have it at Asipa and Agunpopo, toward the Ajayi Crowther University, area.

A cross-section of residents told NAN that they were hesitant to go about their businesses, because they feared the protest could end in violence.

Meanwhile, movement of people and vehicular movements had improved in many areas in the state capital, unlike it was reported in the morning.

In some of the motor parks visited, the inter-state buses, especially those going to Lagos and the Northern part of the country, had stated plying the roads.

Those within the town were operating without any form of disturbance. (NAN)