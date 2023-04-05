Oyo Govt appoints Rivers’ traditional ruler as Chancellor of LAUTECH

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Oyo State Executive Council has announced the appointment of the paramount ruler of Emuoha Kingdom, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, as the Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Olatubosun said that the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday.

He said that LAUTECH would benefit from the rich experience of the first class traditional ruler as an administrator and community leader.

Olatubosun said that the appointment of the reverred traditional ruler takes immediate effect.(NAN)