Oyo governor to host Sierra Leone President

Seyi Makinde will receive Sierra Leone’s President Julius Bio in Ibadan on Monday.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju.

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde will receive Sierra Leone’s President Julius Bio in Ibadan on Monday.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju.

The statement revealed that President Bio will visit the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub in Oyo.

The governor warmly welcome President Bio and his delegation, expressing that the people of Oyo State are delighted to host them during this visit.

“President Bio and his team will experience Oyo State’s rich history and heritage, which has earned it the title of pacesetter.

“They will also see key developments, such as the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Oyo, which showcases our government’s progress,” he added.

Makinde assured Bio of the government’s highest regard as he explores Oyo State during his visit. (NAN)