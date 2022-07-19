Oyo GAC Chairman lauds Makinde over appointment of new Deputy Governor

Sen. Hosea Agboola, the Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Oyo State, has commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for picking Mr Bayo Lawal as his new Deputy.

Agboola made the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawal from Kishi in Oke-Ogun area of the state was sworn-in as the new deputy governor, following the impeachment of Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan on Monday.

NAN reports that Agboola, popularly known as “Alleluyah” who also hails from Oke-Ogun, is a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip when he represented Oyo North Senatorial District.

Agboola described the new deputy governor as a great politician, who would contribute immensely to Makinde-led administration in the state.

He said Lawal would support all laudable programmes of the governor for people of the state to enjoy more dividends of democracy under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beyond 2023.

Agboola counselled the new deputy governor to justify the confidence reposed in him by the governor and work toward the success of the PDP beyond the 2023 election.

He said the governor deserved the support of all and sundry because of his unprecedented achievements in all facets of life within the last three years of the administration.

Agboola prayed for the success of Makinde, the new deputy governor and indeed the PDP at all levels as the 2023 elections get underway. (NAN)

