Oyo FIBAN commiserates with Ayefele, Fresh FM over Ajiboye’s death

August 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Comrade Seun Awodele, Chairman, Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria, (FIBAN), Oyo State on Sunday commiserated with the Fresh FM family over the loss of their Ekiti station manager, David Ajiboye.In a statement released by Mr Taiwo Oguntoye, Media Aide to Awodele, described Ajiboye’s death as a rude shock to the entire broadcasting industry.

Awodele also commiserated with Evangelist Yinka Ayefele, the owner of Fresh FM , the family of the late David Ajiboye and the entire entertainment industry for the loss.” The announcement of the death of David Ajiboye was a loss to all, we never saw it coming, even at this time that was contributing greatly to noble broadcasting profession.”

We pray for the repose of his soul and that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this loss especially his immediate family, Fresh FM as a whole and dear brother, Evangelist Yinka Ayefele,” said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late David Ajiboye was Yinka Ayefele’s publicist, and station manager, Fresh 106.9FM, Ado-Ekiti his deathAjiboye died in a hospital in Ibadan on Sunday after a brief illness, according to a statement earlier released by Mr Samson Akindele, a member of Fresh FM management. (NAN)

