Oyo FIBAN commiserates with Ayefele, Fresh FM over Ajiboye’s death

Comrade Seun Awodele, Chairman, Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria, (FIBAN), Oyo State Chapter on Sunday commiserated with the Fresh FM family over the loss of their Ekiti station manager, David Ajiboye.In a statement released by Mr Taiwo Oguntoye, Media Aide to Awodele, he described Ajiboye’s death as a rude shock to the entire broadcasting industry.

Awodele also commiserated with Evangelist Yinka Ayefele, the owner of Fresh FM , the family of the late David Ajiboye and the entire entertainment industry for the great loss.” The announcement of the death of David Ajiboye was a great loss to us all, we never saw it coming, not even at this time that he was contributing greatly to our noble broadcasting profession.”

We pray for the repose of his soul and that God will grant us all the fortitude to bear this great loss most especially his immediate family, Fresh FM as a whole and our dear brother, Evangelist Yinka Ayefele,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late David Ajiboye was Yinka Ayefele’s publicist, and station manager, Fresh 106.9FM, Ado-Ekiti until his deathAjiboye died in a private hospital in Ibadan on Sunday after a brief illness, according to a statement earlier released by Mr Samson Akindele, a member of Fresh FM management. (NAN)

