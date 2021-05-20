Dr Bashir Bello, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, says Gov Seyi Makinde has approved the establishment of a modern healthcare centre for the elderly (Geriatric) in the state.

Bello, who made the disclosure on Thursday, in Ibadan, while speaking with newsmen, said that the centre was located at Jericho area in Ibadan.

He said that the centre , which would begin operation in August, would promote the health of the elderly by preventing and treating diseases and disabilities.

The commissioner said that full complement of medical professionals including nutritionist, physiotherapist, nurses and other healthcare providers have trained in readiness for the takeoff of the facility.

He said that the legal backing for the establishment of the centre was currently being fine-tuned by the State Ministry of Justice.

Bello stressed that the present administration in the state was committed to making efforts at providing healthcare to the people from pregnancy stage to old age.

“The Centre is like the Nursing Home in the United States of America. We want our elderly, who might be retired administrators, businessmen/women or of whatever status in the society, to come there in the morning, get medical attention, and recreate among themselves.

“And towards the evening, their families will come and take them home; this will add more to their happiness and they will not just be aging, but be aging well.

“Presently, only the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has Geriatric facility in Oyo state, donated by Chief Tony Anenih,” he said.(NAN)

