Oyo discharges 180 COVID-19 patients, records new death

The Oyo State Government has discharged 180 COVID-19 patients after returning negative for the virus.

Gov. Seyi Makinde announced this via his offical Twitter account on Monday.

Makinde said that the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Oyo State has risen to 688.

He, however said the state recorded one additional death from coronavirus infection, increasing the total death toll in state to 12.

The governor said that the state also recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19.

“180 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 688.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 66 suspected cases came back positive.

“The cases are from Ibadan North West (26), Ibadan N (9), Ibadan SW (6), Ido (6), Lagelu (4), Egbeda (3), Oyo E (3), Ibarapa N (3), Saki W (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ibadan NE (1), Akinyele (1) and Itesiwaju (1) LGAs.

” So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1372.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is 12.

“Please, keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that we slow down the spread of coronavirus in our state.

”Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing,” he stated.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) chart as at Tuesday indicated that Oyo State is among the worst hit by coronavirus in the country.

The state ranks third in number of recorded cases with Lagos and FCT holding the first and second position respectively. (NAN)

