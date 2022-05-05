Oyo deserves quality leader, says APC Governorship aspirant

Mr Sheriff Mustapha, a Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, says the state deserves quality leader, as he declared his intention to contest.

Mustapha made the assertions, while declaring his intention to vie for the governorship position on Thursday via a phone call from his base in Atlanta Georgia, U.S.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha’s declaration had increased the numbers of governorship aspirants on the platform of APC to about nine.

Among those, who had already signified their intentions are: Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Sen. Teslim Folarin; Mr Hakeem Alao; Chief Niyi Akintola; Mr Akeem Agbaje and Dr Azeez Adeduntan.

Mustapha said that his over 20 years experience of international leadership management had positioned him as the best among other contestants in the state.

“I am bringing on board the best solutions, as well as the best technocrats qualified enough to tackle the challenges facing our beloved state.

“I have gone far and wide. I can assure you that I am the best man for the job. I am well educated with well over 20 years experience in leadership management positions,” he said.

The aspirant said that his interest in the state number one position was borne out of his love for good people of the state, whom he said, had suffered much.

He urged stakeholders in the state to ensure that Gov. Seyi Makinde was not re-elected for the betterment of the state.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with both natural and human resources, which are enough to make life meaningful for the people.

“Lack of knowledge, misplaced priority, arrogance and lack of proper managerial skills remain the major problems with Nigerian leaders,” he said.

Mustapha, however, showcased his four workable cardinal points for people of the state, which he said, were capable of tackling the numerous challenges facing the state at the moment.

He said that youths employment through information technology, massive agricultural development, free quality education and adequate security would be his areas of focus, if elected.

“I am afraid of the future of our dear state, if the major stakeholders refuse to act now.

“It is unthinkable that Oyo State is one of the states with huge debts in Nigeria today,” Mustapha said.

He said that stakeholders needed to collectively focus more on how best to bring the state on track before it was too late.

“I want to appeal to you to chose wisely in the forthcoming election for the betterment of our dear state,” he said.(NAN)

