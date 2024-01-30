Oyo CP presents N33.9m cheques to families of deceased police officers

By Suleiman Shehu

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Adebola Hamzat, on Tuesday presented a cheque for N33.9 million to families of deceased police officers in the state.

Hamzat said that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, mandated him to present 28 cheques to 28 families of deceased police officers.

“The IGP has mandated me to present a total of N33,967,273 in a total of 28 cheques under the Group Life Assurance Scheme to 28 families.

“This arrangement is in consolidation of the IGP’s strong welfare scheme to his officers and men, serving, retired or even deceased,” Hamzat said.

The CP expressed the hope that the token would provide the much needed succour and assistance to all beneficiaries.

He called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money, saying nothing was too small and if wisely ultilised, it would become bigger.

Hamzat said that the money would reduce the likely troubles families of the deceased officers were presently going through.

One of the beneficiaries, Stephen Emmanuel, appreciated the kind gesture of the IGP and pledged judicious ultilisation of the money. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

