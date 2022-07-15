Oyo CJ inaugurates Multi-Door Courthouse’s Board

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Friday inaugurated new members of the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse (OYSMDC) Governing Board to improve the state’s judiciary standard.

Inaugurating the members in Ibadan, Abimbola said OYSMDC is a court-connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre that offers a range of alternative dispute resolution processes.

He said the multi-door referred to the various options available at the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse, including mediation, arbitration, early neutral evaluation and other hybrid processes.

Abimbola said he inaugurated the pioneer board members in 2019, who worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the courthouse at inception.

“I’m inaugurating the new members and the Secretary of the board today in line with Sections Six, Eight and 10 of the Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse Law, 2017.

“They are: retired Justice Okanola Boade (Chairman); Justice Ladiran Akintola; Justice A. Adeeyo; Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN); Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN); Mrs Funmi Roberts; Mrs A. Gade; Mr Kehinde Aina; Mrs Yinka Aroyehun and the Secretary, Mr Tolu Olatunji.

“The members are selected from diverse professional backgrounds; there’s no doubt that they are eminent and accomplished Nigerians, who have carved a niche for themselves in their respective careers.

“We are honoured to have these calibres of people to serve on the board, considering their wealth of experience, commitment to the growth and development of ADR and administration of justice in the state,” Abimbola said.

He urged the newly inaugurated board members to work together to raise the bar of the OYSMDC and make it a foremost ADR Centre to beat in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

Abimbola also enjoined them to foster a good relationship among the multi-door courthouse, private organisations in the state and state government establishments through the promotion of ADR.

The Board Chairman, Boade, pledged that his members would do their best to ensure the development of ADR and effective delivery of justice in Oyo State.

“We promise you that we will not disappoint the CJ and the entire Oyo Judiciary,” he said. (NAN)

