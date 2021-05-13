The Oyo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for witnessing another Eid-el-fitri, after completing 30 days Ramadan fast.



This is contained a statement by its spokesperson, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.



Olatunde urged Muslims to imbibe the lesson learnt during the month-long Ramadan fast and use it as a guide for their daily activities in the other months.

He said that the most salient and unforgettable lesson learnt was the spirit of sharing with the less privileged in the society which made the month very unique.

Olatunde urged Muslims to utilise their spiritual reset mode to pray for Nigeria against the current malaise of banditry, insurgency and kidnapping that was threatening the country’s corporate existence.

He charged them to celebrate with moderation, while also adhering strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.



Olatunde admonished them to pray for the nation’s leaders at the trying time of global economic uncertainty. (NAN)

