Oyo Assembly screens, approves appointments of Anti-Corruption Board members

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Friday, screened the nominees for the state Anti-Corruption Board and approved their appointments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-member board has retired Justice Eni Esan, the immediate past President of the state Customary Court of Appeal as its chairman.

Members include: Mr Oyebade Oyedepo, representing ICAN; Mr Temitope Ayorinde, Mrs Esther Olopade and Mr Ayobami Ashaolu, representing the Department of State Services (DSS).

Others are SP Lawrence Ehindero, representing the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Mr Ibrahim Tijani, a Director in the Ministry of Justice.

The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for the development which, he said, would further help to reposition the state.

Ogundoyin said that the house had exercised its powers by giving nod to the establishment of the board in accordance with the law.

He urged the members of the board to exhibit high level of integrity, adding that they should not allow themselves to be compromised.

“We want the board to be up and running, and also seek ways of sensitising the people of the state on its duties and responsibilities,’’ he said.

In her response, Esan said that the board would put in place strategies and procedures that would help them win the fight against corruption.

She added that the setting up the agency had given room for synergy with other anti-corruption agencies in the country. (NAN)