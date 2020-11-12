Oyo Assembly reinstates 13 suspended caretaker chairmen

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday reinstated the suspended caretaker chairmen of 13 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state.

Their reinstatement was announced after the presentation of a report by Olusegun Popoola, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the House had on Nov. 3, suspended the caretaker chairmen over failure to submit a comprehensive list of earth moving equipment in their councils as requested.

NAN also reports that the Oyo State Forum of Caretaker Chairmen had in a letter to the Assembly appealed for the pardon and reinstatement of the suspended caretaker chairmen.

The caretaker chairmen had blamed the #EndSARS protest for their failure to submit the inventory of earth moving equipment and tendered their unreserved apology.