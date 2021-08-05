Oyo Assembly confirms Gov. Makinde’s commissioner-nominees

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed seven nominees sent to the house by Gov. Seyi Makinde for reappointment as commissioners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees were screened and confirmed by the lawmakers at plenary in Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the nominees were commissioners before Gov. Makinde dissolved his cabinet on June 29.

Those confirmed were Mr Akinola Ojo, Commissioner for Finance, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, Attorney General and Commissoner for Justice and Mr Bayo Lawal, Commisoner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Others were Prof. Dahud Shangodoyin, Public Works and Transport; Mr Temilolu Ashamu, Energy and Mineral Resources; Mrs Faosat Sanmi, Women Affairs and Social Inclusion and Mr Ayansiju Lawal, Establishments and Training.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, in his remarks, said that the house had exercised its constitutional powers by confirming the reappointment of the nominees.

Ogundoyin urged the nominees to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

The speaker commended the governor on the Calibre of people he nominated as commissioners, adding that their vast experiences would be of help in repositioning the state.

“More is expected from you by the good people of the state.

“Build up on what you have achieved and keep strategising to make things better.

“Gov. Makinde believes in your capabilities and you must not disappoint him,” the speaker said.

Speaking on the challenges of destitute in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Sanni said the government had relocated them to a permanent shelter.

Sanni said in spite of their relocation, some of the destitute had started returning to the street.

“The final solution may be total deportation of the destitute to their various states, just like the way other states had been doing,” Sanni said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ojo, said that the state government had improved on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to more than N2 billion monthly.

“Our projection in the next two years is to generate N6 billion monthly,” he said. (NAN)

