Oyo Assembly commiserates with Speaker over mother’s death

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

Oyo State House of Assembly has commiserated with the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin over the death of his mother, Chief Justina Ogundoyin.

Clerk of the House, Mrs Yetunde Awe, in a statement issued in Ibadan on Tuesday, described the death of the speaker’s mother, who was also the Iyaloja-General of Ibarapa land, as shocking and a great loss to the people of state.

She said that the late Ogundoyin died at a period when her motherly support was more required in the legislative support of the state.

Awe described the deceased as loving, caring and strong supporter of democracy, who embraced peace and honour as her lifestyle.

“Her demise has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill in many aspects. I pray that the Lord grant her soul eternal rest,” she said.

The clerk, who said the deceased would always be remembered by Eruwa community, Ibarapa land and Oyo State in general, prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogundoyin died on Sunday during a brief illness at the age of 63. (NAN)