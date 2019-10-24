Oyo Assembly approves Makinde’s request to access N3bn UBEC fund

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday granted the request of Gov. Seyi Makinde to access the over N3 billion 2019 FGN UBEC/Oyo SUBEB Intervention counterpart funding.

The approval followed a request by the governor to access the fund as contained in a letter presented to the lawmakers on Thursday .

At the plenary presided over by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, the house heard that the money was to enhance teaching and promote environment conducive for learning.

“The funds will be used to construct classrooms and provide furniture in both public primary and secondary schools in the state,” the letter stated.

The funding, according to the arrangement, requires both the state and Federal Government to contribute an equal amount of N1.519b to raise a pool of fund of over N3 billion to be accessed by the state.

Prior to the approval, the lawmakers in their separate remarks , commended the governor for providing the necessary counterpart funding to access the intervention fund.

Assemblyman Olawumi Oladeji , (ADP/Ogbomoso North) and Ayotunde Fatokun ( PDP Akinyele 1), commended the plans of the state government.

They applauded the exevutive over the plan to provide furniture for schools through the counterpart funding,

They observed that schools across the state were in dire need of infrastructure.

Also, Minority Leader Asimiyu Alarape (APC/Atiba) and Mr Bamidele Adeola appreciated the governor for according education sector the special recognition it deserved.

Chief Whip Akeem Adediran, therefore, appealed to the executive to ensure that the fund was spent judiciously across schools in the three zones of the state.(NAN)