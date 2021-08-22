Oyo APC, Oloye Lekan Alabi, mourn Olurin

Chief Akin Oke, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, on Saturday mourned the late Retired Brig.-Gen. Adetunji Olurin.



Olurin, a former Military Governor in Oyo State, died at the age of 76 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, on Friday, during a brief illness.



Oke, in a telephone interview with NAN, said he was shocked by the news of the death of the former military governor.



“I first saw it on social media before it was confirmed to me. I was extremely shocked.



“As a military governor, he did his best for Oyo State; we can only pray to God to grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.



Also, Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan, who was the Chief Press Secretary to the late Olurin for two terms, extolled the virtues of his former boss.



Alabi said: “Olurin succeeded retired Maj.-Gen. Oladayo Popoola in 1985, and handed over to the late Brig.-Gen. Sasaenia Adedeji Oresanya in 1988.



“Before his secondment as Military Governor, Gen.Olurin had served in the United Nations contingent (UNIFIL) in Lebanon.



“He later served as the Commander of the ECOMOG Forces in Liberia, after his tenure in Oyo State.



“He was a gentleman officer and compassionate leader. He was married to Mrs Kehinde Olurin,and blessed with children and grandchildren.



“He held a private pilot licence and was a decorated sharp shooter in the military.

“May Gen.Olurin’s noble soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.”



It would be recalled that Olurin was

also the Military Administrator of Ekiti from Oct. 8, 2006 to April 27, 2007, after a state of emergency was declared in the state by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.