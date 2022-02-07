Oyo APC: Oke calls for calm, releases harmonised exco list

Outgoing Caretaker Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, has called for calm among party faithful and supporters.

This is contained in a statement personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oke’s statement was sequel to the controversies surrounding the emergence of new executive committee members at the ward, local government and state levels.

The crisis had reached its crescendo last

week when Mr Ajiboye Omodewu was issued certificate of return by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in Abuja.

The development, which appeared to have to have signaled Omodewu’s recognition as the new state chairman, had sparked outrage among party stalwarts and stakeholders who vowed to resist what they termed imposition by the party leadership.

Oke appealed to party national leadership to consider treating Oyo APC issue the same way with those of Kano and Sokoto states toward resolving the lingering crisis.

According to him, true and genuine reconciliation can’t be achieved without creating time to resolve the imbroglio.

“In all honesty, my main goal is to enjoy my private life after serving the progressive family for more than six decades.

“This implies that I am not going to remain in the saddle as the party chairman beyond this moment, for any reason,” he said.

Oke said that he owed an average member of the party a duty of leaving behind a legacy one could be proud of.

He said his committee ensured that what was submitted to various congress committees that came to the state were the lists received from relevant stakeholders at that time.

The outgoing APC boss said that they also established the fact that no other list was submitted by any other person or group.

He listed the names of party chairmen generated from the consensus arrangement carried out in all the local government areas as: Gbade Adeyemi (Afijio), Adelowo Ademola (Atiba), Yunusa Kareem (Oyo East) and Michael Awolola (Oyo West).

Others are: Adekunle Ademola (Ibarapa Central), Olusegun Ojediran (Ibarapa East), Adetunji Omolewu (Ibarapa North), Kamardeen Salau (Ogbomoso South), Raimi Aremu (Ogbomoso North), Ayuba Lukman (Oriire), Kazeem Alao (Ogo-Oluwa), Isaac Aremu (Surulere) and Emmanuel Akinbode (Akinyele).

On the list also are: Ibrahim Animasaun-Agbedo (Egbeda), Adesina Adeagbo (Ona-Ara), Waheed Akinleye (Oluyole), Akeeb Alarape (Ido), Fatai Awoyoola (Lagelu), Taofeek Olayiwola (Ibadan North), Jelili Asukuna (Ibadan North-West), Wahab Adebisi (Ibadan North- East) and Jelili Asukuna (Ibadan North-West).

The list also includes: Muyiwa Adebiyi (Ibadan South- East), Sunday Babalola (Ibadan South-West), Anthony Ogunleke (Iseyin), Moshood Oluokun (Iwajowa), Jacob Siyanbade (Kajola), Sikirullahi Osuolale (Itesiwaju), Sulaimon Aderogba (Oorelope), Yekinni Awoyake (Irepo).

Aremu Oluwasegun William (Olorunsogo), Abel Okeyoyin (Atisbo), Afolabi Fatokun (Saki East) and Idris Ogundiya (Saki West) are also on the list.

Oke also released the harmonised list of state executive committee members endorsed and submitted by zonal leaders at the residence of the late former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala.

On the list are: Adejare Gbadamosi (State Chairman), Moshood Abas (Deputy Chairman), Tajudeen Olanite (State Secretary), Omolola Odekunbi (State Woman Leader), Richard Oluseyi (State Youth Leader) and Alaba Bolarinwa (Assistant Secretary).

He listed Taiwo Moteleola (Welfare Secretary), Lekan Busari (Treasurer), Wasiu Sadare (Publicity Secretary), Lukman Anwo (Auditor), Kamaldeen Nageri (Financial Secretary), Mathew Adeyemo (Organising Secretary) and Wahab Alade (Legal Adviser).

Among them are: Dele Ladapo (Leader, Special Persons), Olalekan Adeyemo (Oyo Central Senatorial Leader), Tunde Oloyede (Oyo North Senatorial Leader) and Najimudeen Abass (Oyo South Senatorial Leader).

The list also include: Rafiu Oke (Deputy Youth Leader), Sakirat Balogun (Senatorial Woman Leader, South), Akeem Abimbola (Ex-Officio), Rasheed Ogunbiyi (Senatorial Youth Leader, South), John Oyetunji (Ex-Officio) and Dauda Ajana (Ex-Officio).

Also on the list are: Oye Akinrinade (Asst. Legal Adviser), Olalekan Esho (Ex-Officio I), Muritala Ahmed (Asst. Organising Secretary), Mukaila Shittu (Asst. Publicity Secretary) and Adepoju Aderemi (Asst. Auditor).

He listed Beatrice Odunola (Senatorial Woman Leader, Central), Akin Akinwale (Senatorial Youth Leader, Central), Sikiru Adedeji (Senatorial Youth Leader, North) and Rihanat Salam (Senatorial Woman Leader, North).

Others are: Julius Adegbola (Asst. Financial Secretary), Muyiwa Adeniran (Asst. Welfare Secretary), Mariam Azeez (Deputy State Woman Leader) and Assistant Treasurer (nomination yet to be made).

“We urge members to remain calm and optimistic, as we all need ourselves. As a result of this, every leader and member of Oyo APC must eschew divisive tendencies,” he said.

Oke urged them to avoid confrontation and violence, saying that they remained members of the same family with collective goal of emerging victorious in 2023. (NAN)

