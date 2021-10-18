Oyo APC holds State Congress Wednesday, Committee resumes screening

The constituted  All Progressives Congress (APC) to screen those contesting the various State Executive positions of the party State resumed ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled congress.

This is contained statement signed Secretary of the Screening Committee, Afeez Bolaji, and made available to newsmen Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the screening headed Mr Idris Adeoye, had earlier suspended its activities following the postponement of the state congress.

NAN that the state congress earlier scheduled for Saturday, was postponed National Secretariat due to some irregularities noticed in the harmonised delegates’ list.

Bolaji said the announced that screening for the aspirants, who had obtained nomination forms to contest the 36 positions at the state congress, resumed Monday.

He said the regretted the suspension of the screening abruptly, after attending to most of the aspirants from three of the seven zones in the state.

“After a thorough review of the situation, our committee resolved to resume work this Monday, at the Oke-Ado Secretariat of our party.

“All the remaining aspirants, who have obtained the nomination forms and willing to participate in the election exercise, should endeavour to appear before the panel, for their mandatory screening,” he said.

Bolaji said that the  urged aspirants to come along with their party membership registration slip, Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and fully filled nomination forms.

He enjoined the aspirants not to bring any other person or persons, as there would be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

