Oyo APC hails Tinubu @69

March 29, 2021 Favour Lashem



Chief Akin Oke, Oyo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated national leader of party, Sen. Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Oke said this in a telephone interview with News of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Iseyin.

“Our national leader has paid his dues accordingly and adequately to entrenchment and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“There is no state that he hasn’t touched politically, Tinubu is a leader of leaders, a manager of humans and a seasoned administrator.

"What else can I say than to wish him all the best, I pray God to continue to give him good health, sound mind, guidance and protection," he said. (NAN)

