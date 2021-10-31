Oyo APC factional group lauds Oke for exposing irregularities in delegates’ list

The Oyo Progressives Liberation Front (OPLF), a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has commended the party state Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, for exposing alleged irregularities in the congress delegates’ list.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Dayo Aiyegbajeje, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

He commended Oke for exposing the falsified delegates’ list presented to him by Alhaji Gambo Lawan, the Congress Committee Chairman, saying it takes courage to do so.

“Once again, we salute the tenacity of Chief Akin Oke. We commend him for speaking the truth loudly, especially, at a critical time when it matters most,” Aiyegbajeje said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s congress in the state had been postponed more than three times over alleged manipulation of the delegates’ list by a group within the party.

NAN reports that Oke, had earlier on Friday in a statement, described the list brought by Alhaji Gambo Lawan, State Congress Committee Chairman, as “a falsified document”.

The congress rescheduled to hold on Saturday at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan, further deepened the crisis the party as four of the five groups within the party boycotted the congress over alleged irregularities.

“Dear fellow APC faithful, the best thing to do is to hold our congress today, because, we have waited for so long, but we can’t build something on nothing.

“Thus, it’s better to have it postponed to address the issues of falsification and validate all the congress processes.

“As truly progressive party men, please let’s stay clear of the congress venue.

“With this revelation of the falsified Delegates’ list, any congress that is conducted with it is already a kangaroo.

“So, let our leaders attend today’s meeting and give us new direction,” Aiyegbajeje said in a statement.

According to him, Chief Akin Oke, no one can cow you. No one can intimidate you. No one can blackmail you for calling a spade a spade.

“No one can pounce on you for calling for justice and upholding progressive ideals.

“Indeed, you’re an hero of internal democracy. We’re happy to pass vote of confidence in you,” he said. (NAN)

