The drama over the Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State continued on Saturday as the Ward Congress committee announced a shift in the congress to tomorrow.

The announcement followed several schemings and drama that had attended the preparation for and conduct of the congress in the last few days and on Saturday itself.

There were reports that supporters of the State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who did not pay for the purchase of forms and risk not participating in the exercise are shopping desperately for banks that will accept deposits and issue them tellers that will enable them collect forms at the last minute.

According to the guidelines for the congress, payment for and collection of forms must end at least 24 hours before the exercise.

Sources in the state said the Governor’s SENACO group risks losing the election because only those who were able to pay for the nomination forms would be returned unopposed.

A new generation bank with a Regional Director from a prominent family in Lagos State has been fingered as scheming to provide the needed backing for the Ajimobi group to pay for the forms.