Oyo APC confirms demise of state chairman

The All Progressives Congress APC in Oyo says its Chairman, Isaac Omodewu has died after a protracted illness in the United States.

The party, in a statement on Monday in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, said that the chairman reportedly died in the late hours of Sunday.

Sadare said Omodewu died at the age of 61 in the United States where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness since November 2023.

He described the demise of the chairman as a devastating blow and colossal loss not only to the party but the entire country.

He noted that the party was shocked by the demise of Omodewu, who served in various ministries as a Commissioner between 2011 and 2019 in the two-term administration of late Gov Abiola Ajimobi.

“A big Iroko has fallen and a big vacuum has surfaced in our party (APC). He was an epitome of humility, kindness and selflessness.

”He emerged as the state chairman at a turbulent period and he did his best to stabilise the party.

“It is even regrettable that he transited at this time when his efforts on total reconciliation have begun to yield full results as desired.

“We commiserate with President Bola Tinubu, our National Chairman and the entire APC faithful.

”We pray that God grant him eternal rest and give members of his immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.(NAN)