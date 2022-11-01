Oyo anti-corruption agency investigates 133 corruption cases in 3 years

By Akeem Abas

Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) says it has investigated 133 corruption cases since its establishment three years ago.

Retired Justice Eni Esan, Chairman of the commission said in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan, that some of the cases were prosecuted by the office the state Attorney General.

According to her, large sums of money have been recovered from corrupt contractors engaged by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“We have also reached local government areas, traditional institutions, civil servants and officers of the state judiciary as well as staff and students of state-owned tertiary institutions.

“OYACA has been able to achieve a lot in the discharge of its duties to fight corruption and curb corrupt practices in the state.”

Esan said that the commission has been conducting public campaigns on the dangers posed by corruption to the development of the state.

“Many sensitisation and advocacy campaign programmes have been conducted for different groups of people, which include chairmen, officers and people of local government areas in the state.

“Also included are traditional rulers, civil servants, officers of the judiciary, staff and students of state-owned tertiary institutions as well as National Youths Service Corps members during their camp activities,” she added.(NAN)

