Oyo 2023: APC chapters in diaspora donate campaign materials to Folarin

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Ahead of the governorship election in Oyo State in 2023, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in diaspora have donated campaign materials to support the party’s candidate, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

The APC Chairman, South African Chapter, Mr Bola Babarinde, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos said the gesture was carried out in conjunction with the Chairman of the United States of America Chapter, Prof. Adesegun Labinjo.

He said that the campaign materials presented to Folarin in Ibadan included branded caps and banners among others.

Babarinde, who is also Deputy Director, Diaspora, Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Independent Campaign Group (ICG), said the donation was their modest contribution toward the victory of the party in the state.

He expressed confidence that the party would record a landslide victory in the forthcoming general election because it has massive support from Nigerians.

He said that the governorship candidate had track records of unprecedented accomplishments at the Senate to defeat the ruling People’s Democrat Party in the state.

Babarinde also a Director, Teslim Folarin Governorship Campaign Committee, reiterated that the chapters were ready to work with the party, promising their unalloyed support.

“We have resolved to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Teslim Folarin’s ambition to be next President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governor of Oyo State respectively come 2023,” he said.

Speaking, Labinjo, Chairman, APC United States of America, also member of Presidential Campaign Council, Diaspora Directorate, said the chapters were ready to mobilise massive votes for APC candidates in 2023 general election.

Receiving the campaign materials, Folarin thanked the donors for the gesture, assuring that the party would be victorious in both the presidential and governorship elections.

The governorship candidate charged members of the APC Diaspora to work together toward ensuring victory for all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general election. (NAN)